WKN DE: A2PYUS / ISIN: US76171L1061

29.10.2025 13:46:02

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $79 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $86 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $88 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $931 million from $892 million last year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $79 Mln. vs. $86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $931 Mln vs. $892 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.56 to $0.60 Full year EPS guidance: $1.60 to $1.64

