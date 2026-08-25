Rezolve AI Stock Rises 17% After Database Technology Selected By Google

(RTTNews) - Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) shares rose $0.43, or 17.49 percent, to $2.86 on Tuesday, after the company announced that Google selected its proprietary distributed database technology following a technical evaluation.

The stock opened at $2.76 and traded between $2.62 and $2.88 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $2.05 to $8.45. Trading volume reached 30.82 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 12.86 million shares.

The technology is being deployed within Google Cloud to support indexing and data pipelines for Google Cloud Web3's blockchain datasets. The initial deployment covers historical data across 10 blockchain networks, representing about 100 terabytes of data. Rezolve AI said the selection marks its first major commercial deployment of the platform by a leading technology company.