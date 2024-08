RFK Jr. Wants the U.S. Treasury to Buy $4 Million of This Unstoppable Cryptocurrency. Here's Why It Just Might Be a Good Idea.

The 2024 presidential election is gearing up to be a showdown between the Democratic Party's nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Republican Party's nominee, former President Donald Trump. However, somewhere in the background lingers another candidate: Robert F. Kennedy Jr ., who is running as an independent.As of now, predictive analytics tracker Polymarket is only giving Kennedy a 1% chance to win the presidency. Yet, RFK Jr . continues to find ways to pique interest among voters.Recently, Kennedy unveiled some ideas he has about cryptocurrency. Although his odds of winning in November are very low, I think RFK's crypto views should be taken seriously.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool