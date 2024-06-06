Rheinmetall Signs Collaboration MoU With Lockheed Martin

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms maker, announced Thursday that it has signed a new collaboration memorandum of understanding or MoU with US aerospace and deterrence company Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) at ILA Berlin.

Under the deal, the two companies aim to collaborate in areas including land, air and naval forces as well as in simulation and maintenance. They will work together on rocket artillery systems, laser weapon systems, simulation and training for land vehicles and helicopters, short-range air defence or SHORAD and other areas of cooperation.

Ray Piselli, vice president International at Lockheed Martin, said, "Today's MoU marks a further step in the development of Lockheed Martin's maturing relationship with Rheinmetall and will deliver business opportunities for both companies internationally. I'm excited by the opportunities ahead which will sustain German jobs, boost exports and enhance the country's technical skills base well into the future."

Lockheed Martin has been a partner to the German industry for over 50 years. In 2023, both companies teamed up to develop GMARS, a two-pod multiple rocket launcher system.