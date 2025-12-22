22.12.2025 17:59:02

Rheinmetall Signs Technology Supply Contract With SATIM

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) on Monday said that it has signed a technology supply contract with Poland-based deep-tech firm SATIM Monitoring Satelitarny to support a satellite-based reconnaissance program for the Bundeswehr.

Under the agreement, SATIM will act as a technology supplier, providing AI-driven analysis of synthetic aperture radar imagery that converts complex radar data into actionable intelligence. The contract supports SPOCK-1, Germany's satellite reconnaissance program awarded to Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions.

Rheinmetall will independently operate the system in Germany, strengthening its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and enhancing situational awareness for defence customers.

RNMBF.PK is currently trading at $1,820, down $36.00 or 1.94 percent on the OTC Markets.

