Richard C. Adkerson Inducted into the National Mining Hall of Fame

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has been inducted into the National Mining Hall of Fame in recognition of his contributions to the global mining industry.

Adkerson is a long-standing member and past chair of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), where he has championed initiatives to strengthen environmental and social performance in the mining industry. He is the only person to have served two full terms as Chairman of ICMM.

"Richard is an outstanding, inspirational and visionary leader,” Kathleen Quirk, President, wrote in her letter supporting Adkerson’s nomination. "He inspires our people to reach their full potential and has built a culture of competence, comradery, accountability, inclusiveness, innovation and teamwork.”

Adkerson was the chief architect of the $26 billion "dream come true” purchase of Phelps Dodge Corp. in 2007, at the time the largest mining acquisition in history which created the modern Freeport.

Commenting on Adkerson’s induction, former Board member, business partner and personal friend, Dr. Henry Kissinger, said, "Richard is a preeminent candidate for the National Mining Hall of Fame. He has an extraordinary combination of knowledge about the mining industry, together with its relevance to our national purpose.”

Adkerson’s nomination also drew the backing of industry leaders outside Freeport.

"Grasberg’s development and growth has required the overcoming of both technical and social challenges,” wrote Mike Henry, Chief Executive Officer BHP, in his letter. "The fact that it has been able to do so is in no small part due to Richard’s leadership and focus on relationship building. This same leadership has been evident in Richard’s commitment to the industry and his deep belief in the good that mining can do for the world and the communities within which it operates.”

"Richard has led by example and in doing so, positioned the U.S. mining industry in a leading position on responsible mining practices,” said Rohitesh Dhawan, President and Chief Executive Officer of ICMM. "His positive and values-based advocacy of copper’s role in economic development and energy transition has helped the world understand and recognize the importance of mining to the U.S. economy and to society at large.”

About Richard C. Adkerson

Richard C. Adkerson is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

He graduated from Mississippi State University with a B.S. degree in Accounting with highest honors and an M.B.A. degree. In 2010, he received an Honorary Doctor of Science degree from Mississippi State. He also completed the Advanced Management Program of the Harvard Business School in 1988. Prior to joining Freeport-McMoRan in 1989, he was Partner and Managing Director in Arthur Andersen & Co. where he headed the Firm’s Worldwide Oil and Gas Industry Practice. From 1976 to 1978, he was a Professional Accounting Fellow with the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Adkerson has been a council member of the ICMM since 2005 and served as Chair from 2008 - 2011 and 2020 - 2022. He is a member of The Business Council, the Business Roundtable, the Council on Foreign Relations and serves as Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States.

He serves as Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Trustees of the National WWII Museum and as a member of the Board of Visitors of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. He was named National Alumnus of the Year of Mississippi State University in 2011 and The Richard C. Adkerson School of Accountancy is named in his honor. In 2009, he was the recipient of The Copper Club’s Ankh Award.

Mr. Adkerson has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2003, on the FCX Board since 2006 and as Chairman of the Board since February 2021.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.

