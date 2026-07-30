Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
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30.07.2026 12:29:00
Rigetti vs. IonQ vs. D-Wave: Ranking the Quantum Computing Trade Heading Into H2 2026.
In early August, three of the biggest pure-play quantum computing stocks will report their Q2 results within a day of one another. IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) reports its earnings on Aug. 5, and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) and D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ: QBTS) report on the next day.So which of these companies will perform best over the rest of this year?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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