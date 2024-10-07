12 Stunden Investment-Webinar mit Top-Experten - kostenlos inkl. Aufzeichnung. Hier anmelden.-w-
07.10.2024

Rio Tinto Approaches Arcadium Lithium For Potential Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) confirmed that it has approached Arcadium Lithium (ALTM, LTM.AX) about a potential acquisition of the company.

The approach is non-binding, and there is no guarantee that any agreement will be finalized or that a transaction will move forward.

In a separate press release, Arcadium Lithium confirmed that it has received an approach from Rio Tinto concerning a potential acquisition of the company.

Arcadium Lithium said it remains focused on executing its strategic vision and pathway to significant growth, as set forth in its recent Investor Day presentation in September 2024.

On Friday, Reuters reported that mining company Rio Tinto plc (RTPPF.PK) has been in discussions to acquire lithium miner Arcadium Lithium plc, with the potential deal valuing Arcadium between $4 billion and $6 billion, or possibly higher.

