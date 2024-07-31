Rio Tinto H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) reported that its net profit attributable to the owners of the company for first half of 2024 rose to US$5.81 billion or 355.8 cents per share from US$5.12 billion or 313.9 cents per share in the prior year.

Consolidated sales revenue for the period was US$26.80 billion up from US$26.67 billion in the prior year.

The company noted that 2024 interim dividend, equivalent to 177 US cents per share will be paid on 26 September 2024 to its shareholders on the register at the close of business on 16 August 2024. The ex-dividend date for the 2024 interim dividend for shareholders is 15 August 2024.

The company noted that its share of capital investment (non-IFRS measure) is unchanged. In 2024, 2025 and 2026 the company expects it to be up to US$10.0 billion per year, including up to US$3.0 billion in growth per year, depending on opportunities.

The company noted that its overall copper equivalent production is on track to grow by around 2% this year, and its ambition is to deliver around 3% of compound annual growth from 2024 to 2028 from existing operations and projects.

