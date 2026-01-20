Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757
|
20.01.2026 23:39:59
Rio Tinto Posts Higher 2025 Production On Strong Copper And Iron Ore Performance
(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RIO) on Tuesday reported stronger operational results in 2025 compared with the previous year, driven by higher production across several key commodities.
Copper equivalent production rose 8 percent year on year, while shipments increased 5 percent, reflecting the continued ramp-up of major growth projects.
Pilbara iron ore production reached 327.3 million tonnes in 2025, broadly stable year on year, while shipments edged down 1 percent to 326.2 million tonnes compared with 2024, remaining within guidance.
In the fourth quarter alone, Pilbara production increased 4 percent year on year to 89.7 million tonnes, and shipments rose 7 percent to 91.3 million tonnes, recovering from weather-related disruptions seen earlier.
Copper production climbed 11 percent year on year to 883 thousand tonnes, exceeding the prior year and surpassing guidance, supported by the completion of the Oyu Tolgoi underground project.
Bauxite output increased 6 percent from 2024 to 62.4 million tonnes, while aluminium production rose 3 percent to 3.38 million tonnes. Lithium operations also delivered year-on-year growth, including record quarterly production from Argentina.
RIO closed Tuesday's trading at $85.68, up $0.55 or 0.65 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
