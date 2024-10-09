Rio Tinto To Acquire Arcadium In Deal Valued At Approx. $6.7 Bln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto and Arcadium Lithium plc announced a definitive agreement under which Rio Tinto will acquire Arcadium in an all-cash deal for $5.85 per share. The deal values Arcadium's share capital at approximately $6.7 billion.

Arcadium is a vertically integrated lithium chemicals producer. Arcadium's current annual lithium production capacity across a range of products including lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate is 75,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent. Arcadium's global operations, comprising approximately 2,400 employees, include facilities and projects in Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.