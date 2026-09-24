Rio Tinto to expand metals trading arm

RIO Tinto is planning to grow its marketing division so it trades more third-party metal and derivatives, said Bloomberg News has reported, citing people familiar with the strategy.

The world’s second-largest miner has traditionally run a modest trading operation compared with rivals – something chairman Dominic Barton and CEO Simon Trott aim to change. The gap was exposed during two rounds of talks in the past two years to acquire Glencore, whose extensive trading networks across energy, metals and power were a major draw before the discussions collapsed, said the newswire.

Rio does not intend to build a standalone trading giant, the sources said, but wants a marked shift in the unit run by chief commercial officer Bold Baatar. This involves moving beyond marketing its own minerals production to buying and selling third-party commodities, and using derivatives to hedge exposures rather than take price bets, said Bloomberg.

Focus areas include the alumina market, where supply is imbalanced across regions, and North American copper, where spare smelting capacity at its Kennecott operations could support added trade in copper cathode and sulfuric acid, the newswire said.

In a statement, Rio said marketing its own production “remains the foundation” of the business but that it was “growing our capability to buy and sell products on behalf of third parties” to boost infrastructure use and offer customers more flexibility.

Rio centralised commercial operations in Singapore in 2018 under Trott, then chasing BHP and Anglo American’s more developed trading arms; progress stalled during the pandemic. The unit now employs about 20 traders, with plans to add several more, and is separately in talks with Vitol over a freight joint venture.

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