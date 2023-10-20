|
20.10.2023 10:00:41
Rio Tinto, YEC Enter Renewables MOU On Wind And Solar Power, Battery Energy Storage Systems
(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto and Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore opportunities to collaborate on renewable energy projects on Yindjibarndi country. The initial focus is on exploring the potential development of a solar power generation facility for the supply of energy to Rio Tinto. YEC's initial plans include a Stage 1 target of 750MW of combined wind, solar, and battery storage.
Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Simon Trott said, "We recognise we have a large carbon footprint in the Pilbara and are exploring a number of innovative solutions to help address this, including future collaborations with other Traditional Owner groups in the region."
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.4 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
17.10.23
|Rio Tinto-Aktie gibt trotzdem nach: Rio Tinto mit höherer Kupfer- und Aluminiumproduktion (Dow Jones)
|
08.08.23
|Rio Tinto-Aktie dennoch leichter: Moody's stuft Rio Tinto auf A1 herauf; Ausblick stabil (Dow Jones)
|
31.03.23
|Rio Tinto-Aktie höher: Mehrheit von großem Kupferprojekt in Peru wird verkauft (Dow Jones)
|
07.03.23
|15 Millionen Dollar-Strafe gegen Rio Tinto: Untersuchung wegen Bestechungsvorwürfe beigelegt - Rio Tinto-Aktie unbeeindruckt (Dow Jones)
|
22.02.23
|Rio Tinto-Aktie verlustreich: Rio Tinto mit Gewinneinbruch - Weniger Geld für Aktionäre (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.22
|Rio Tinto-Aktie schwächer: Ziel für Kupferförderung gesenkt (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.22
|Rio Tinto-Aktie verliert: Rio Tinto kommt bei Übernahme von Turquoise Hill voran (Dow Jones)
|
07.06.22
|Salzgitter-Aktie im Minus: Zusammenarbeit bei "grünem Stahl" mit Rio Tinto (Dow Jones)