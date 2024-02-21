21.02.2024 16:57:03

RIXX Invest AG completes first development phase of Rattlesnake Oil and Gas LLC


EQS-Media / 21.02.2024 / 16:57 CET/CEST

RIXX Invest AG completes first development phase

of Rattlesnake Oil and Gas LLC

 

Berlin, February 21, 2024 - RIXX Invest AG, Berlin, has successfully completed the first phase of the development in production areas of Rattlesnake Oil and Gas LLC in Texas (USA). The modernization of 36 oil production wells currently enables a daily production volume of up to 150 barrels of crude oil; current crude oil price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is USD 76.86 per barrel.

RIXX Invest AG acquired Rattlesnake Oil and Gas LLC, headquartered in Dover (Delaware), USA, at the end of August 2023. It was RIXX's first acquisition since its realignment in 2022. As part of the transaction, the auditing firm KPMG (Houston) valued Rattlesnake LLC's production areas in Texas at USD 37,333,000.

The production areas of Rattlesnake LLC cover around 5,700 hectares and offer the potential to reactivate up to 200 existing but currently largely inactive oil production wells. These have an estimated lifespan of up to 50 years and are to be modernized in accordance with a development plan. New wells can also be drilled.

The remaining oil wells are to be modernized over the next 2 to 3 years. This could increase daily production to a total of 700 to 1,000 barrels per day.

RIXX had already announced its intention to acquire further oil production areas in the future.

 

Further Information:

Thomas Knipp

thomas.knipp@rixx-invest.com

Tel.: +49175 779 6500

 

About RIXX Invest AG:

Berlin-based RIXX Invest AG ("RIXX AG") is an investment holding company in the energy sector whose shares are listed on the OTC market of the Berlin Stock Exchange.



End of Media Release

Issuer: RIXX Invest AG
Key word(s): Energy

21.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RIXX Invest AG
Kurfürstendamm 194
10707 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 629319872
Fax: +49 30 629319873
E-mail: info@rixx-invest.com
Internet: https://rixx-invest.com/
ISIN: DE000A3H2341
WKN: A3H234
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1842355

 
End of News EQS Media

1842355  21.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1842355&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu RIXX Invest AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu RIXX Invest AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

RIXX Invest AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 2,78 -10,90% RIXX Invest AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verluste nach dem Fed-Protokoll: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch zu und auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien fanden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen