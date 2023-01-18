RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Publication of Inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report

RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the release of its inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report, building upon the Company’s longstanding commitment to upholding sustainability, social responsibility and governance. With the publication of this report, the Company is further demonstrating its commitment to providing robust Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG”) disclosures. Additionally, this report discloses historical environmental performance data to track progress towards the Company’s pledge to lower its carbon footprint.

"Corporate Responsibility is integral to our overall business strategy and commitment to driving long-term value for all stakeholders. We believe that by maintaining an inclusive corporate culture and investing in underserved communities, following strong corporate governance practices, and making progress towards reducing our environmental impact, we have laid the foundation for operating our business on a sustainable basis,” commented Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we navigated the pandemic in recent years, not only have we remained steadfast in our commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, but we are also delivering on our obligation to broaden our sustainability objectives, enhance our disclosures and set measurable goals for us to achieve in the future, as outlined in this Corporate Sustainability Report.”

RLJ’s Corporate Sustainability Report continues to be aligned with globally recognized frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI”), includes disclosures related to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB”), Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD”), and outlines the Company’s approach to the identification of the impact of climate change to its portfolio and efforts to mitigate these impacts. Furthermore, the report provides a roadmap for the future, including setting a target to reduce overall carbon emissions by 35% by 2030.

The objective of the Corporate Sustainability Report is to assist the Company’s key stakeholders to better understand RLJ’s sustainability efforts and can be accessed in the "Responsibility” section of the Company’s website at https://www.rljlodgingtrust.com/corporate-responsibility-strategy/

About Us

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.

Forward Looking Statements

This information contains certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company's business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, that are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

