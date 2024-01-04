04.01.2024 17:31:35

RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.)
04-Jan-2024 / 16:31 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BJT0FF39

Issuer Name

RM PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Harwood Capital LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

 

 

Harwood Capital LLP

 

 

 

 

London

 

 

 

 

United Kingdom

 

 

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

 

 

Rockwood Strategic Plc

 

 

 

 

London

 

 

 

 

United Kingdom

 

 

 

 

Harwood Capital LLP

 

 

 

 

London

 

 

 

 

United Kingdom

 

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Jan-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Jan-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

13.233980

0.000000

13.233980

11100000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

12.041730

0.000000

12.041730

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

 

 

GB00BJT0FF39

 

 

10000000

 

11.922500

 

 

 

GB00BJT0FF39

 

 

1100000

 

1.311480

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.A

 

 

11100000

13.233980%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills

 

 

 

 

Rockwood Strategic Plc

 

 

11.922500

 

11.922500%

 

 

Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills

 

 

 

 

Harwood Capital LLP

 

 

1.311480

 

1.311480%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

4 January 2024

13. Place Of Completion

London Stock Exchange


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 295594
EQS News ID: 1808637

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1808637&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

