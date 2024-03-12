|
12.03.2024 11:05:19
RM plc: Notification of Full Year Results
|
RM plc (RM.)
12 March 2024
RM plc
Notification of Full Year Results
RM plc will announce its full year results for the twelve months ended 30 November 2023 on Thursday 14 March 2024.
A presentation by Management for analysts and investors will be published on the Company website following the publication of the RNS at 7:00am and can be accessed from
Contacts:
RM plc investorrelations@rm.com
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer
Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer
Fiona O’Nolan, Investor Relations
Headland Consultancy (Financial PR) +44 203 805 4822
Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com)
Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)
Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)
Notes to Editors:
About RM
RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. Fifty years on, we are a trusted Global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome.
RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses include:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|309228
|EQS News ID:
|1856797
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RM PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
11:05
|RM plc: Notification of Full Year Results (EQS Group)
|
06.03.24
|RM plc: Extension and amendment of Banking facility (EQS Group)
|
20.02.24
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
04.01.24
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
14.12.23
|RM plc: Full Year Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
29.11.23
|RM plc: Bank covenants waiver agreement (EQS Group)
|
24.11.23
|RM plc: Strategy timetable and closure of the Consortium business (EQS Group)
|
09.11.23
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
Analysen zu RM PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RM PLC
|0,63
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX knackt Allzeithoch und geht fester aus dem Handel -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung in Asien
Der österreichische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag höher. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlebte einen freundlichen Handelstag, der DAX knackte die Rekordmarke. Die Wall Street notiert fester. An den größten Börsen in Asien lief der Handel am Dienstag durchwachsen.