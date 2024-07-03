|
03.07.2024 14:46:04
RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results
|
RM plc (RM.)
3 July 2024
RM plc
Notification of Half Year Results
RM plc will announce its half year results for the six months ended 31 May 2024 on Tuesday 16 July 2024.
A presentation by Management for analysts and investors will be published on the Company website following the publication of the RNS at 7:00am and can be accessed from
Contacts:
RM plc investorrelations@rm.com
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer
Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer
Fiona O’Nolan, Investor Relations
Headland Consultancy (Financial PR) +44 203 805 4822
Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com)
Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)
Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)
Notes to Editors:
About RM
RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. Fifty years on, we are a trusted Global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome.
RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses include:
|
