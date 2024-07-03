3 July 2024

RM plc

Notification of Half Year Results

RM plc will announce its half year results for the six months ended 31 May 2024 on Tuesday 16 July 2024.

A presentation by Management for analysts and investors will be published on the Company website following the publication of the RNS at 7:00am and can be accessed from

www.rmplc.com.

Contacts:

RM plc investorrelations@rm.com

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer

Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer

Fiona O’Nolan, Investor Relations

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR) +44 203 805 4822

Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com)

Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)

Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)

Notes to Editors:

About RM

RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. Fifty years on, we are a trusted Global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome.

RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses include: