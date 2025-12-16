RM Aktie

WKN DE: A1XEY8 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39

16.12.2025 08:05:05

RM plc: RM plc Director Declaration

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: RM plc Director Declaration

16-Dec-2025 / 07:05 GMT/BST

16 December 2025

 

 

RM plc

 

Director declaration

 

 

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), RM plc (the "Company") confirms that Richard Smothers, independent Non Executive Director of the Company, is to be appointed as a Non Executive Director of Greggs plc with effect from 1 February 2026. Upon appointment, Richard will be a member of Greggs plc’s Audit, Nominations and Remuneration Committees and from 6 March 2026, Chair of the Audit Committee.

 

 

Daniel Fattal

Company Secretary and investor relations

RM plc

 

Enquiries investorrelations@rm.com 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
Sequence No.: 411528
EQS News ID: 2245936

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

