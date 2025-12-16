RM Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEY8 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
|
16.12.2025 08:05:05
RM plc: RM plc Director Declaration
|
RM plc (RM.)
16 December 2025
RM plc
Director declaration
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), RM plc (the "Company") confirms that Richard Smothers, independent Non Executive Director of the Company, is to be appointed as a Non Executive Director of Greggs plc with effect from 1 February 2026. Upon appointment, Richard will be a member of Greggs plc’s Audit, Nominations and Remuneration Committees and from 6 March 2026, Chair of the Audit Committee.
Daniel Fattal
Company Secretary and investor relations
RM plc
Enquiries investorrelations@rm.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|RDN
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|Sequence No.:
|411528
|EQS News ID:
|2245936
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RM PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
08:05
|RM plc: RM plc Director Declaration (EQS Group)
|
11.12.25
|RM plc: Full year trading update (EQS Group)
|
20.10.25
|RM plc: PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
15.10.25
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
14.10.25
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
14.10.25
|RM plc: PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
14.10.25
|RM plc: PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
14.10.25
|RM plc: PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)