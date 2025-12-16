RM plc (RM.)

RM plc: RM plc Director Declaration



16-Dec-2025 / 07:05 GMT/BST



16 December 2025 RM plc Director declaration In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), RM plc (the "Company") confirms that Richard Smothers, independent Non Executive Director of the Company, is to be appointed as a Non Executive Director of Greggs plc with effect from 1 February 2026. Upon appointment, Richard will be a member of Greggs plc’s Audit, Nominations and Remuneration Committees and from 6 March 2026, Chair of the Audit Committee. Daniel Fattal Company Secretary and investor relations RM plc Enquiries investorrelations@rm.com

