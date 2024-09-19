Roche's Xofluza Reduces Influenza Transmission In Phase III Study

(RTTNews) - Roche's (RHHBY) Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil), an antiviral medication, achieved its primary endpoint in the phase III CENTERSTONE study. The results demonstrated that a single oral dose of Xofluza significantly reduced the risk of influenza transmission to others in households. Additionally, Xofluza was well tolerated, with no new safety concerns reported.

The company noted that CENTERSTONE is the first global phase III study to show a transmission reduction benefit with an antiviral used in the treatment of a respiratory viral illness. This new data may add to the benefits of Xofluza, which is currently approved for treating symptoms and preventing infection following virus exposure.

