Rocket Lab US a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CY7P / ISIN: US7731221062
|
27.07.2026 12:46:00
Rocket Lab Awarded $266 Mln Multi-launch Contract With U.S. Space Force, Shares Up
(RTTNews) - On Monday, Rocket Lab Corp. (RKLB), an aerospace and defence company, announced that it has secured a $266 million multi-launch contract with the U.S. Space Force, which is by far its largest launch contract.
In the pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were trading 4.55 percent higher at $66.82, after closing Friday's trading 8.69 percent down.
Under the contract, the company will 12 suborbital launches, with up to six additional launches. The first launch of this contract is to take place no earlier than the end of 2026. The launches will commence from a new Rocket Lab location at the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska or PSCA, alongside 3 launch sites owned by Rocket Labs at New Zealand and Virginia.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rocket Lab USA Inc Registered Shs -A-
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Rocket Lab USA Inc Registered Shs -A-
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!