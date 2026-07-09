Hoth Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3DZJ0 / ISIN: US44148G2049
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09.07.2026 18:04:24
Rocket One Stock Climbs 26% After Adding SpaceXAI API To AI Platform
(RTTNews) - Rocket One Inc. (RKTO) shares gained 26.31 percent to $1.0128, rising $0.2104 on Thursday from the previous close of $0.8024, after the company announced it has added the SpaceXAI API to its artificial intelligence technology stack following its acceptance into the SpaceXAI API program.
The stock opened at $1.1450 and traded between $0.9500 and $1.1900 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume surged to 105.64 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 9.89 million shares.
The company said the integration gives it access to SpaceXAI's multimodal AI models for coding, reasoning, text, image, video and voice applications. Rocket One plans to evaluate the technology across initiatives supporting its AI infrastructure, autonomous defense software and next-generation space technologies.
Rocket One shares have traded between $0.4890 and $2.4500 over the past 52 weeks.
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