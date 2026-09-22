Rocket One To Acquire Tracer Drone Technologies

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Rocket One, Inc. (RKTO), an AI-based semiconductor infrastructure company, announced that it has entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding membership interests of Tracer Drone Technologies, LLC, a New Jersey-based provider of drone hardware. The transaction terms have not been disclosed.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.36 percent down at $0.7460, after closing Monday's trading 5.23 percent lower.

After the deal closes, Tracer is expected to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Rocket One.

The acquisition will add Tracer's existing drone business, including sales, systems integration, training, maintenance, repairs, and customer support.

It will also expand Rocket One's presence in public safety and enterprise markets and provide a direct sales channel for its AI and autonomous drone technologies.

The deal will combine Tracer's drone operations with Rocket One's broader AI, space, and defense technology strategy.