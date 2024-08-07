|
07.08.2024 13:11:00
Rockwell Automation Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $232.0 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $400.2 million, or $3.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $311.3 million or $2.71 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $2.050 billion from $2.238 billion last year.
Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $232.0 Mln. vs. $400.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.02 vs. $3.45 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.050 Bln vs. $2.238 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.60
