Rollins Aktie

Rollins für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 859002 / ISIN: US7757111049

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
29.10.2025 21:18:43

Rollins, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $163.52 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $136.91 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.50 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 99.9% to $1.026 billion from $916.27 billion last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $163.52 Mln. vs. $136.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.026 Bln vs. $916.27 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rollins IncShsmehr Nachrichten