Rover Group Announces Completion Of Acquisition By Blackstone

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, the online marketplace for pet care services, Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR), announced the completion of the acquisition by private equity funds linked to Blackstone (BX) in an all-cash deal worth about $2.3 billion.

The acquisition, announced on November 29, 2023, was endorsed by Rover stockholders at a special meeting on February 22, 2024.

Following the acquisition's conclusion, Rover stockholders are eligible to receive $11.00 in cash for each share of Rover common stock they held just before the closure.

Rover's common stock has stopped trading and will be removed from the Nasdaq Stock Market.