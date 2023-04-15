Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Inside information: As part of its strategic review, Rovio Entertainment Corporation confirms that it is in discussions with Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Inside information 15 April 2023, at 4:00 p.m. EEST

Inside information: As part of its strategic review, Rovio Entertainment Corporation confirms that it is in discussions with Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.

On February 6, 2023, Rovio Entertainment Corporation ("Rovio”) announced the commencement of a strategic review and preliminary non-binding discussions with certain parties in relation to a potential tender offer for Rovio's shares.

With reference to recent information in the media, Rovio confirms that it is in discussions with Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. ("Sega”) regarding a possible tender offer for Rovio's shares. Rovio and Sega will release further information at an appropriate time. There is no certainty as to when the possible tender offer would take place or whether it would take place at all, nor as to the terms of such potential tender offer.

Rovio does not comment on valuation estimates presented in the media due to the ongoing discussions and there can be no assurance that such estimates would reflect the outcome of the discussions.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

The Board of Directors

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has eight game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)