DoorDash Aktie

WKN DE: A2QHEA / ISIN: US25809K1051

17.11.2025 15:47:11

Royal Bank Of Canada Extends Long-Standing Program With DoorDash

(RTTNews) - DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), Monday announced that its long-standing program with Royal Bank of Canada or RBC has been extended, allowing eligible RBC credit cardholders and Avion Rewards members to receive complimentary access to the company's DashPass.

With the pass, customers will receive $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible delivery orders via DoorDash, plus other perks like exclusive savings opportunities.

Kyra Huntington, General Manager of DoorDash Canada, commented, "By evolving our long-standing program to include free DashPass for Avion Rewards members and improving existing benefits for select cardholders, more Canadians can enjoy more savings and more convenience — all while supporting their favourite businesses."

Currently, DASH is trading at $206.26, down 0.34 percent on the Nasdaq.

