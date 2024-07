Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Is Now Taking Bookings Into 2026. Should That Be a Green Flag for Investors?

On April 25, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) CEO Jason Liberty told investors that the cruise line company was already allowing people to book their cruises for 2026. The statement was simple enough. But it's unusual nevertheless.For perspective, there is seasonality in the cruise business, with summer being the peak time to go. Therefore, in allowing bookings already, Royal Caribbean is likely already getting things lined up for the summer of 2026 -- a full two years away. That's further out than usual.Royal Caribbean is allowing this because, simply put, demand is already there. At the start of the year, Liberty pointed out the company had never had a better booked position for both volume and pricing. In other words, Royal Caribbean had already booked more people for cruises at better prices than ever before.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool