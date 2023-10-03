|
03.10.2023 22:15:00
Royal Gold Presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2023 Virtual Conference
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that management will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2023 Virtual Conference.
Alistair Baker, Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development, will participate virtually on Tuesday, October 10, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. MDT). The webcast may be accessed through the Company’s website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page. The replay will be available within 24 hours after the presentation.
REGISTRATION:
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1129812398835624798
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Corporate Profile
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned interests on 181 properties on five continents, including interests on 39 producing mines and 22 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.
