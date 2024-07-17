|
17.07.2024 14:44:24
Royal Philips, Bon Secours Mercy Tie-up To Boost Patient Monitoring
(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG, PHGFF.PK), a health technology provider, on Wednesday announced a multi-year collaboration with Bon Secours Mercy Health to boost the patient monitoring system.
The collaboration is expected to reduce the digital burden on staff and give them more time to spend with patients.
The Catholic health system will access Philips' monitoring innovations, including a scalable patient monitoring platform that integrates patient data and provides vital insights.
Philips said it aims to standardize patient monitoring for BSMH's 49 hospitals, reducing costs through a predictable payment model, and enabling further reinvestment in innovation.
BSMH provides patients care over 11 million times annually through its network of more than 1,200 care sites, 60,000 associates, and 49 hospitals serving communities in the U.S. and Ireland.
