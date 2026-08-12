NextCure Aktie

NextCure für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PHHE / ISIN: US65343E1082

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.08.2026 08:26:36

RTW Bio's Avere To Merge With NextCure

(RTTNews) - RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd. (RTW.L) on Wednesday announced that its private portfolio company Avere Therapeutics agreed to merge with NextCure Inc. (NXTC) in an all-stock transaction.

The transaction is expected to close by year-end.

The combined company will operate as Avere Therapeutics and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker AVRX.

Avere is also raising a total of $820 million through two private placements, including a previously announced $320 million placement and a new $500 million placement.

The company will participate in both offerings, with its total investment expected to be $5.9 million.

The proceeds from the placements are expected to fund Avere's lead asset, AVR-001, through a Phase 2b readout in psoriasis, the initiation of a Phase 3 psoriasis trial and a Phase 2b trial in ulcerative colitis.

The transaction marks the company's fourth reverse merger of 2026, following Yarrow Bioscience, Obsidian Therapeutics and Serapha Bio.

Avere represented 0.3% of RTW Bio's NAV as of June 30, following the first $320 million private placement.

On Tuesday, RTW Biotech Opportunities closed trading 2.39% higher at $2.5700 on the London Stock Exchange. On Tuesday, NextCure Inc. closed trading 1.61% lesser at $6.73 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NextCure Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu NextCure Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen freundlich
In Fernost zeigen sich die Börsen am Donnerstag in Grün. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte zu Verlusten. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen