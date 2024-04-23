RTX Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - RTX Corporation (RTX) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.71 billion, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $1.43 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, RTX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.79 billion or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $19.31 billion from $17.21 billion last year.

RTX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.71 Bln. vs. $1.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.28 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $19.31 Bln vs. $17.21 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 - $5.40 Full year revenue guidance: $78.0 - $79.0 Bln