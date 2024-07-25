RTX Corporation Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - RTX Corporation (RTX) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $111 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $1.327 billion, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, RTX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.895 billion or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $19.721 billion from $18.315 billion last year.

RTX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $111 Mln. vs. $1.327 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.08 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $19.721 Bln vs. $18.315 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.35 - $5.45 Full year revenue guidance: $78.75 - $79.5 Bln