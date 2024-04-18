Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 13:57:51

RTX Enters Into Agreement With Engie To Power 12 Texas Facilities With 100% Renewable Electricity

(RTTNews) - Thursday, RTX Corporation (RTX) and Engie Resources LLC, a subsidiary of Engie North America, Inc., announced an agreement to provide 100% renewable electricity to 12 of RTX's facilities in Texas.

This agreement represents RTX's largest renewable energy procurement to date and is scheduled to continue until 2033.

The initiative will commence in 2024, starting with six RTX locations in Texas and expanding to all 12 locations by 2028.

As per the terms of the deal, the Raytheon facility in McKinney, Texas, owned by RTX, is expected to consume over 55% of the total clean energy acquired.

The agreement includes renewable energy certificates from Engie's Priddy Wind Project in Mills County, Texas, to cater to a portion of RTX's expected load in 2024.

Over the next ten years, this partnership aims to deliver more than 1.5 million megawatt hours of renewable electricity, leading to a reduction of around 560,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions for RTX.

