|
23.10.2024 14:56:26
RTX's Collins Aerospace Inks Multi-year Contract With Air Europa
(RTTNews) - Collins Aerospace, a business of RTX Corp. (RTX), announced on Wednesday that it entered into a 10-year contract with the Spanish airline, Air Europa.
The contract is to provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul or MRO services for the airline's fleet of 787 aircraft.
Collins will supply Air Europa with onsite support for a number of 787 systems, including electric power, environmental control, avionics, lighting and cargo.
In addition, Collins will provide predictive health maintenance and expand its pool of 787 spares in Europe.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rara Terra Minerals Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.