WKN DE: A2P48X / ISIN: US78516J1016

25.11.2025 12:13:29

Saab Wins SEK 2.1 Bln FMV Order For Ground-Based Air-Defence Systems

(RTTNews) - Saab AB (SAABF, SAABY, SAAB-B.ST), a Swedish defense and security company, on Tuesday said it has received a SEK 2.1 billion order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration FMV for sensors and command-and-control systems for a ground-based air-defence solution for brigades.

The deliveries are scheduled for 2027 - 2028.

The order includes the LSS Lv command-and-control system, the Giraffe 1X radar, weapon-system integration, studies and spare parts, providing a highly mobile short-range air-defence capability.

The company said that the contract also covers an integration study to complement the ground-based air defence system for brigades with the Giraffe AMB radar for medium-range surveillance.

The command-and-control system for ground-based air defence or LSS Lv is software used by the unit to control the battle in engaging air targets, distribute target data and perform planning and evaluation of the ground-based air defence combat.

Saab is currently trading 2.83% higher at SEK 466.10 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

