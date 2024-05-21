|
21.05.2024 14:07:54
SAB Biotherapeutics Gets FDA Clearance To Advance Phase 1 Trial Of SAB-142 In Type-1 Diabetes
(RTTNews) - SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS) announced on Tuesday that the FDA has granted clearance for an investigational new drug application to advance its phase 1 clinical trial of SAB-142 for treating type-1 diabetes.
Phase 1 trial of SAB-142 involves a human trial, to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and pharmacodynamic profile of the human anti-thymocyte biologic SAB-142 in healthy volunteers and patients with type-1 diabetes.
The study follows a randomized, double-blind, single-ascending dose trial design, with dosages ranging from .03mg/kg to 2.5mg/kg, a range similar to that explored in the MELD-ATG study, a dose-ranging rabbit ATG study in individuals with new-onset T1D.
The company stated that similar to rabbit ATG, SAB-142 specifically targets various immune cells responsible for destroying pancreatic beta cells, but without the potential risk of triggering significant adverse immune reactions associated with animal ATG administration.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SAB Biotherapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu SAB Biotherapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: Wall Street geht mit minimalen Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX letztendlich in Rot -- Asiens Aktienmärkte schließlich schwächer
Anleger an der Wall Street hielten am Dienstag die Füße still. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte schwächer. Am Dienstag bewegte sich der asiatische Markt in der Verlustzone.