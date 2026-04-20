Sagimet Names Andreas Grauer CMO

(RTTNews) - Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT), on Monday announced the appointment of Andreas Grauer as Chief Medical Officer, effective April 20.

Eduardo Bruno Martins has retired as CMO and will continue to support the company as an external scientific advisor.

Andreas Grauer brings more than two decades of experience in clinical development, medical affairs, and regulatory strategy, and most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Omeros Corp. (OMER).

The company said the appointment is expected to support the advancement of its FASN inhibitor pipeline and broader clinical development programs.

In the pre-market trading, Sagimet Biosciences Inc is 0.31% lesser at $6.45 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, Omeros is 0.22% lesser at $13.41 on the Nasdaq.