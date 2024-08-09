Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)

Global Ports Holding PLC (“GPH” or the “Company”) Sales of Ordinary Shares awarded under the LTIP Further to the second issue of new ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of GPH under its Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP Shares”) announced on 18 July 2024, the Company today announces that LTIP Shares have been sold by PDMRs in the unconditional cash offer (the “Offer”) by Global Yatırım Holding A.Ş (“GIH”) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Global Ports Holding B.V. (“GPH BV”) for the entire issued and unissued share capital of the Company (excluding any shares in the Company already held by GIH or GPH BV). The number of LTIP Shares sold by each PDMR in the Offer, including LTIP Shares issued in August 2023, is set out in the table below and is the total number of LTIP Shares held in each case. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMRs can be found at the end of this announcement. PDMR Number of LTIP Shares sold in Offer Ece Gürsoy 95,9171 Jan Fomferra 90,000 Stephen Xuereb 87,4561 Javier Rodriguez 57,1601 Michael John Maura 51,2001 Aziz Güngör 41,2001 Includes LTIP Shares issued in August 2023. The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

For further information:

Global Ports Holding PLC

Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354

Website: www.globalportsholding.com/investors/ This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (a) Name Ece Gürsoy 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer of GPH (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC (b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 (b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 95,917 ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume(s) £3.13 per share 95,917 ordinary shares (d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices N/A (e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2024 (UK timezone) (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (a) Name Jan Fomferra 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer of GPH (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC (b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 (b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 90,000 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume(s) £3.13 per share 90,000 ordinary shares (d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices N/A (e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2024 (UK timezone) (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (a) Name Stephen Xuereb 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer of GPH (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC (b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 (b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 87,456 ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume(s) £3.13 per share 87,456 ordinary shares (d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices N/A (e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2024 (UK timezone) (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (a) Name Javier Rodriguez 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Regional Director, West Med & Asia (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC (b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 (b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 57,160 ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume(s) £3.13 per share 57,160 ordinary shares (d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices N/A (e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2024 (UK timezone) (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (a) Name Michael John Maura 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Regional Director, Americas (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC (b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 (b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 51,200 ordinary shares (plus 4,200 ordinary shares issued in August 2023) of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume(s) £3.13 per share 51,200 ordinary shares (d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices N/A (e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2024 (UK timezone) (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (a) Name Aziz Güngör 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Regional Director, East Med (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC (b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 (b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 41,200 ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume(s) £3.13 per share 41,200 ordinary shares (d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices N/A (e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2024 (UK timezone) (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

