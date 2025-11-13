Sally Beauty Expects Q1 Results Below View, But Projects Annual Earnings To Rise

(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH), a retailer and distributor of beauty products, on Thursday initiated its first-quarter outlook below analysts' forecast. However, the company anticipates annual results in line with Street view.

Sally Beauty expects adjusted income of $0.43 to $0.47 per share, on sales of $935 million to $945 million. On average, analysts polled, forecast the company to register earnings of $0.5 per share, on revenue of $946.43 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had posted adjusted income of $0.43 per share, on sales of $938 million.

For fiscal 2026, Sally Beauty anticipates adjusted income of $2 to $2.10 per share, compared with analysts' view of $2.01 per share.

The retailer anticipates full-year sales of $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion, in line with Street view of $3.73 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company has recorded adjusted income of $1.90 per share, on sales of $3.701 billion.