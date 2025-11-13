Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $49.931 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $48.056 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $56.382 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $947.075 million from $935.028 million last year.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

SBH was up by 12.26% at $16.48 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.