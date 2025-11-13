Sally Beauty Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0LETB / ISIN: US79546E1047
|
13.11.2025 13:11:00
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $49.931 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $48.056 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $56.382 million or $0.55 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $947.075 million from $935.028 million last year.
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $49.931 Mln. vs. $48.056 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $947.075 Mln vs. $935.028 Mln last year.
SBH was up by 12.26% at $16.48 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sally Beauty Holdings IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
12.11.25
|Ausblick: Sally Beauty zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.25
|Ausblick: Sally Beauty öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Sally Beauty Holdings IncShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sally Beauty Holdings IncShs
|12,30
|-2,38%