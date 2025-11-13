Sally Beauty Holdings Aktie

Sally Beauty Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LETB / ISIN: US79546E1047

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
13.11.2025 13:11:00

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $49.931 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $48.056 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $56.382 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $947.075 million from $935.028 million last year.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.931 Mln. vs. $48.056 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $947.075 Mln vs. $935.028 Mln last year.

SBH was up by 12.26% at $16.48 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sally Beauty Holdings IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sally Beauty Holdings IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sally Beauty Holdings IncShs 12,30 -2,38% Sally Beauty Holdings IncShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung schwindet: ATX und DAX tiefrot -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen