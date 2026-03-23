23.03.2026 08:06:18

Salzgitter FY25 EBITDA Declines

(RTTNews) - Salzgitter Group (SZGG.DE) reported a fiscal 2025 after-tax loss of 70 million euros compared to a loss of 348 million euros, prior year. Basic loss per share was 1.37 euros compared to a loss of 6.51 euros. EBITDA decreased to 376 million euros from 445 million euros. Profit before taxes and valuation exchangeable, or EBT VX was 2.0 million euros, for the period. EBIT before depreciation and valuation exchangeable or EBITDA VX was 406.0 million euros. External sales declined to 9.0 billion euros from 10.0 billion euros, previous year.

For fiscal 2026, the Group expects an only moderate improvement in the economic environment and anticipates: sales in the region of 9.5 billion euros, EBITDA VX of between 500 million and 600 million euros, EBT VX of between 75 million and 175 million euros.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will put forward a proposal to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on June 3, 2026, to pay dividend of 0.20 euros per share.

At last close, Salzgitter shares were trading at 35.72 euros, up 0.79%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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