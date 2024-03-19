SAM Corporate Offers FICO’s Advanced Decision Science to Middle East and India

Analytics software provider FICO has partnered with SAM Corporate, one of the largest providers of fintech solutions in the Middle East, to bring advanced decisioning capabilities to businesses in India and the Middle East. SAM Corporate is developing solutions using FICO’s industry-leading decision management technology, omnichannel communication tools and mathematical optimization software to help businesses in financial services and insurance deliver razor-sharp personalization that improves profitability and the customer experience.

"FICO has the most matured and powerful decision science tools in the industry,” said Dr. Sunil Kumar K, co-founder and managing director of SAM Corporate. "We are fusing their global expertise with our deep understanding of local markets to provide Middle East and Indian firms with best-of-breed solutions for decision analytics. These include the critical function of customer communications in real time, through the customer’s preferred channel, to maximize customer interactions.”

"To compete today, businesses must make sharper decisions based on the exponentially larger sets of data available,” said Alexandre Graff, SVP of Global Partners & Alliances at FICO. "SAM Corporate has the expertise to help them use our technology to make better decisions a competitive edge. This is good for the businesses but also for consumers, who can experience faster decisions and hyper-personalized service.”

About SAM Corporate

SAM is one of the largest providers of fintech solutions in the Middle East, with over 30 insurance companies as customers and another 40+ enterprise clients. SAM provides independent advice on solutions for ESG, financial consolidation, budgeting & planning, IFRS9, IFRS16, and IFRS17. In addition, SAM provides solutions for AML, KYC, ALM, treasury, and Basel reporting. SAM Group operates via its own offices in UAE, UK, India and sister companies and partners in rest of the world. A Symbiotic Ecosystem ensures that the requirements for budgeting, consolidation and other financial processes of our clients are met with the help of companies within the group. This ensures seamless deliveries and improved value for clients. Learn more at https://www.samcorporate.com/.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at www.fico.com.

