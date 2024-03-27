Samsung Introduces AI Features In Galaxy Phones

(RTTNews) - Samsung (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) is currently rolling out a range of AI features to "100 million galaxy users" as per the announcement made last month.

The latest One UI 6.1 update, previously exclusive to Galaxy S24, will bring AI features to a few selected Samsung devices released in 2023, such as Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, both of the latest Fold and Flip handsets and the Tab S9 series.

The company had previously stated on its website, "Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until at least the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices."

However, devices supporting Android updates and security patches like the Galaxy S22 range won't receive this new update.

The Korean company said that the proposed update will include AI features such as Live Translate, Circle to Search, Note Assist, Instant Slow-mo and generative image editing, but the photo ambient wallpaper feature, which utilizes AI to change wallpaper based on time and weather, will remain exclusive to Galaxy S24 series.