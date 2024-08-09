Samsung Recalls 1.1 Mln Electric Ranges For Fire Risk

(RTTNews) - South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. is recalling about 1.12 million units of Slide-in Electric Ranges after reports of around 250 fires, some of which caused injuries, extensive property damage and pet deaths, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves Samsung Electric Slide-In Ranges with various model numbers, located on the ranges on the inside upper left corner of the oven door or inside the storage bin located on the bottom of the oven.

The products, manufactured in Thailand by Samsung Electronics America Inc., were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe's and other appliance stores nationwide, and online at Samsung.com.

Depending upon the model, the ranges were sold from May 2013 through August 2024 for between $1,250 and $3,050.

According to the agency, front-mounted knobs on the ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard.

The recall was initiated after Samsung received over 300 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs by humans or pets since 2013. These ranges have been involved in around 250 fires, in which at least 18 fires caused extensive property damage.

Around 40 injuries have been reported, eight of which required medical attention, and there have been reports of seven fires involving pet deaths.

Consumers are urged to contact Samsung to receive a free set of knob locks or covers compatible with their model of electric slide-in range to install.

The CPSC also cautioned consumers using the recalled ranges without knob locks or covers to keep children and pets away from the knobs.

In similar recalls, Swedish home appliances major Electrolux Group in May reannounced its 2009 recall of about 203,000 units of Frigidaire and Kenmore electric ranges following multiple reports of fires and injuries.