Sana Biotechnology Prices Upsized Public Offering Of $165 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) said on Thursday that it has priced its underwritten upsized public offering of 17,272,728 shares at $5.50 per share and, in lieu of shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 12,727,272 shares at $5.4999 per pre-funded warrant.

Proceeds from the offering, to be closed on or about February 12, are expected to be at around $165 million.

The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 shares.

Sana will sell all of the shares and pre-funded warrants.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.