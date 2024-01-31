|
Sandoz To Launch Tyruko Biosimilar For Multiple Sclerosis In Germany On Feb. 1
(RTTNews) - Sandoz (SDZNY), a maker of generic and biosimilar medicines, announced Wednesday the launch of Tyruko (natalizumab) in Germany from February 1.
Tyruko, the first and only biosimilar to treat to adults with highly active relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis or RRMS, has been developed by Polpharma Biologics. Sandoz entered into a global commercialization agreement for biosimilar natalizumab with Polpharma Biologics in 2019.
Tyruko is indicated as a single disease-modifying therapy or DMT in adults with highly active RRMS. This is the same indication as approved by the European Commission for reference medicine Tysabri.
Rebecca Guntern, President Europe, Sandoz, said, "Early treatment with disease-modifying therapies can have a significant impact on people living with multiple sclerosis and their potential future disabilities. As the first and only biosimilar in this space, the availability of Tyruko is a crucial milestone in improving access to effective and safe therapies for those in Europe that need them most."
Under the global commercialization agreement, Polpharma Biologics will maintain responsibility for development of medicine, manufacturing and supply of drug substance. Through an exclusive global license, Sandoz has the rights to commercialize and distribute it in all markets.
