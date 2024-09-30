|
Sandra Pitt to become a Member of the Executive Committee of the Belimo Group
Belimo Holding AG
The Board of Directors of the BELIMO Holding AG has appointed Sandra Pitt (53) as a member of the Executive Committee with effect from January 1, 2025.
Sandra Pitt holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration / Business Information Systems from the Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University, Mannheim, Germany, and an MBA in International Finance / International HR from the American University Washington D.C., USA.
The Belimo Group is the global market leader in the development, production, and sales of field devices for the energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems. The focus of our core business is on damper actuators, control valves, sensors and meters. In 2023, the Company reported sales of CHF 859 million and over 2’300 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available at www.belimo.com. The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).
Sandra Pitt
1997911 30.09.2024 CET/CEST
