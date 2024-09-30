"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
30.09.2024 06:00:06

Sandra Pitt to become a Member of the Executive Committee of the Belimo Group

Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Sandra Pitt to become a Member of the Executive Committee of the BELIMO Group

30.09.2024 / 06:00 CET/CEST

The Board of Directors of the BELIMO Holding AG has appointed Sandra Pitt (53) as a member of the Executive Committee with effect from January 1, 2025.


Sandra Pitt assumed her position as Head of Global Human Resources (HR) and a member of the extended Executive Committee in January 2022. Over the last two and a half years, she has made a significant contribution to Belimo's success and further expanded her impressive track record in HR leadership positions. This organizational change will enable an even more active shaping of the Belimo culture that aligns with the company's growth strategy. The responsibilities of the Human Resources division have developed significantly in recent years, and the HR organization has been strengthened with key specialists. With her appointment to the Executive Committee, Sandra Pitt's title will also change to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). From 2015 to 2021, Sandra Pitt was already a member of the Executive Board of the Burckhardt Compression Group, Winterthur, Switzerland, as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

 

Sandra Pitt holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration / Business Information Systems from the Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University, Mannheim, Germany, and an MBA in International Finance / International HR from the American University Washington D.C., USA.

 

 

 

The Belimo Group is the global market leader in the development, production, and sales of field devices for the energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems. The focus of our core business is on damper actuators, control valves, sensors and meters. In 2023, the Company reported sales of CHF 859 million and over 2’300 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available at www.belimo.com. The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

 

 

Contact

 

Lars van der Haegen

 

+41 43 843 65 12

 

 

 

 

 

Agenda

 

Publication of Sales 2024

 

January 20, 2025

 

 

Publication Annual Report 2024 /

Media and Financial Analysts Conference

 


February 24, 2025

 

 

Annual General Meeting 2025

 

March 24, 2025

 

Sandra Pitt

Personal details

 

Age

53

Nationality

German and Swiss

Place of residence

Herrliberg, ZH, Switzerland

Material status

married, two children

 

 

Education

 

2019

License for Myers Briggs Type Indicator

2011

IMD - Holcim Senior Leadership Program

2010

IMD – Holcim Senior Management Program

1994 - 1996

MBA in International Finance / International HR,
American University Washington D.C., USA

1990 - 1993

Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration / Business Information Systems,

Baden-Württemberg Cooperative State University, Mannheim, Germany

 

 

Professional experience

2022 - now

BELIMO Automation AG, Hinwil, Switzerland

Head of Global HR and member of the extended Executive Committee

2015 - 2021

Burckhardt Compression AG, Winterthur, Switzerland

Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Member of the Executive Board

2013 - 2015

AFG Management AG, Arbon, Switzerland

Head of Corporate Human Resources (HR)

2012 - 2013

Holcim (Schweiz) AG, Zuerich, Switzerland

Head of Human Resources Central Europe

2010 - 2012

Holcim (Schweiz) AG, Zuerich, Switzerland

Head of Human Resources

2007 - 2009

BASF Schweiz AG, Waedenswil, Switzerland

Head of HR BASF Group Switzerland

1996 - 2007

BASF Germany, Denmark and United Kingdom
Various positions

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Belimo Holding AG
Brunnenbachstrasse 1
8340 Hinwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 843 63 80
Fax: +41 43 843 62 41
E-mail: ir@belimo.ch
Internet: www.belimo.com
ISIN: CH1101098163
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1997911

 
End of News EQS News Service

1997911  30.09.2024 CET/CEST

