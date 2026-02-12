Sandvik AB Aktie
Sandvik acquires South Africa’s ThoroughTec Simulation
Sandvik said on Thursday it is acquiring South Africa’s ThoroughTec Simulation and will integrate it into the parts and services division of the group’s mining business unit.ThoroughTec develops OEM-agnostic training simulators and offers a training management system, enabling mining customers to strengthen productivity and operator safety, and reduce equipment maintenance costs.The combination of ThoroughTec’s training simulators and Sandvik’s digital solutions will “enable data-driven, customized operator training programs based on real machine performance insights,” Sandvik said in a statement.The parties did not disclose the purchase price. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.“ThoroughTec is a great addition to Sandvik. Their solutions will strengthen our aftermarket offering and help customers enhance both productivity and safety in their operations through advanced training technologies,” Sandvik CEO Stefan Widing said.Headquartered in Durban, South Africa, ThoroughTec has more than 200 employees and a broad-based sales and support network. In 2025, it generated revenues of around SEK 170 million, with a strong EBITA margin.The impact on Sandvik’s EBITA margin will be accretive, the Swedish group said.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
